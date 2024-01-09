CNN —

US and Chinese officials met Monday and Tuesday at the Pentagon to discuss US-PRC relations, the Pentagon announced in a news release on Tuesday, including military-to-military communication and the “importance of operational safety across the Indo-Pacific region.”

The talks, between the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Dr. Michael Chase and China’s Deputy Director of the Central Military Commission Office for International Military Cooperation Maj. Gen. Song Yanchao, were held this year after two years of cancellations by the PRC. The meetings have been happening since 2005; the last in-person meeting was January 2020 in Beijing.

“It’s an important step … we’re clear eyed, and I would emphasize that these are routine annual talks, or at least that’s how we view them,” a senior defense official said ahead of the calls last week. “The PRC cancelled them in 2022 after then-Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, but we would ordinarily expect these to be talks that we would have at this level annually.”

Tuesday’s release from the Pentagon said Chase reaffirmed that the US would “continue to fly, sail, and operate safely and responsibly wherever international law allows; and underscored that the U.S. commitment to our allies in the Indo-Pacific and globally remains ironclad.” It also said that Chase reiterated the US’ commitment to the “One China” policy.

As part of the meeting, the defense official said last week that the two sides would plan out military-to-m