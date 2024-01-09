Senate Republican Whip John Thune said Congress may need to pass a short-term government funding bill – known as a continuing resolution – into the “March timeframe” in order to allow lawmakers enough time to process the 12 outstanding appropriations bills and avoid a shutdown.

The chamber’s no. 2 Republican said it’s “unrealistic” to think Congress can get that work done ahead of two fast approaching deadlines, in part because congressional leadership only this week agreed to topline funding levels and appropriators are now beginning the difficult task of negotiating the individual bills that fund different parts of the government.

“We ought to allow some time to do some work on the other bills and, if there is a CR, maybe in the March timeframe,” he told reporters when asked if a CR would be needed.

Congress passed stopgap legislation late last year, extending government funding until January 19 for parts of the government including military construction, veterans’ affairs, transportation, housing and the Energy Department. The rest of the government will be funded until February 2.

Thune suggested work could be done now on some of the bills the Senate has started to process and complained Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wasn’t managing the floor properly.

“I would at least put some of the bills on the floor. I don’t know what Schumer is waiting for,” he said. “We’re wasting time here that we could be using to have a regular appropriations process.”