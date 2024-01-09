When you think of Philadelphia’s iconic historic landmarks, you might think of Independence Hall or the Liberty Bell.
But for the past week, federal, state and local officials have been focused on a lesser-known open air museum smaller than a city block.
Over the course of four days, the National Park Service proposed and then retracted plans to change Philadelphia’s “Welcome Park” after outrage spread from social media to the governor’s office.
The park problem began Friday, January 5, when the NPS announced it wanted the public’s input on its plan to change the city’s “Welcome Park,” which is a small park built on the historic site of William Penn’s home.
The park — which is part of the same larger park that includes Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell and other historic Philadelphia sites — honors Penn,