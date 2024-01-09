Amalija Knavs, the mother of US First Lady Melania Trump, steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, on June 11, 2017. - Knavs arrived in Washington with US President Donald Trump who spent the weekend at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Amalija Knavs, the mother of former first lady Melania Trump, steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, on June 11, 2017.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Amalija Knavs, the mother of former first lady Melania Trump, has died, Trump posted on her social media accounts.

“Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy,” she wrote on X.

A campaign adviser for former President Donald Trump confirmed Knavs’ death to CNN.

This story is breaking and will be updated.