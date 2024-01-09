CNN —

Kelly Rizzo is remembering her late husband Bob Saget on the second anniversary of his death.

Saget died on Jan. 9, 2022, just hours following a successful standup performance. He was 65.

Rizzo took to Instagram to share a photo of Saget on stage and wrote that she can’t believe two years have passed.

“2 years. Wow,” she captioned the post. “Simultaneously feels like a week and an eternity. I chose this photo of Bob as not only was it the last photo he shared and one of the last texts he sent me, but it perfectly encapsulates how he would want all of us to remember him. With his guitar, on a stage, doing what he loved to do…making people laugh…making people happy.”

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo in 2021. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

She continued, writing, “I will forever be grateful that I got to share life with this extraordinary person for 6 years. What a blessing. And grateful I can look back on endless memories and photos and videos with smiles, laughter, and yes…still tears. It is such a gift I was able to know his complete and all encompassing love and heart.”

Rizzo added that she’s grateful that Saget’s fans are still remembering the late star, and that keeping his memory alive has helped her following his sudden death.

“I’m still blown away by the fact that Bob hasn’t faded from all of your hearts in the slightest,” she added. “It means so very much. Thank you for allowing me to still share Bob and thank you all for continuing to keep his memory alive.”

She concluded, “Once again, please do as Bob would do and hug your loved ones, hold them tight and tell them over and over again that you love them.”

Saget’s “Full House” co-star Dave Coulier commented on the post, writing, “I miss my brother, Bob. I loved him so much.”

Taylor Lautner commented, “Love you.”

Rizzo and Saget married in 2018. Saget shares daughters Aubrey, 37, Lara, 34, and Jennifer, 31, with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.