Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

January 10, 2024

Today, CNN 10 follows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to the Middle East in a critical meeting amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. Then, we talk about how to stay healthy and warm during the wild winter weather sweeping across the country. And we travel to space, where Neptune and Uranus get a color update and the Juno spacecraft captured the most detailed look ever of Io, Jupiter’s moon and the most volcanic body in our solar system. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10