CNN —

The investigation into the Alaska Airlines aircraft is entering its second day and new details are emerging on the aircraft’s history and the terrifying ordeal.

Here’s the latest from investigators:

Federal officials examining the horrifying midflight blowout of an Alaska Airlines plane section have announced the discovery of the lost piece that had fallen from the aircraft – a key element in the investigation into what happened during the plane’s “explosive decompression.”

A Portland school teacher found the refrigerator-size Boeing 737 MAX 9 fuselage door plug in his yard and reached out to the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said at a news conference Sunday night.

The plug door had been missing since it blew off an Alaska Airlines aircraft Friday, leaving a gaping hole on the side of the plane as it flew at 16,000 feet shortly after taking off from Portland. The harrowing ordeal – which saw headrests ripped off and items sucked from the cabin – led to the nationwide grounding of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft and a slew of flight cancellations.

“It must have been a terrifying event to experience,” Homendy said Sunday after seeing the chaotic aftermath of the plane’s interior, which included damage in several rows.

As the investigation moves into its second day, NTSB officials will continue to painstakingly examine the interior of the plane and begin plans to recover and examine the detached door plug, Homendy said.

Complicating efforts is the loss of critical cockpit audio recordings because of a device setting, according to Homendy.

Plane was restricted from flying over water amid auto pressurization fail lights

Alaska Airlines had restricted the plane from flying from over the ocean to Hawaii to ensure the plane could “return very quickly to an airport” in case any warning lights in the aircraft went off, according to Homendy.

The decision came as the plane’s auto pressurization fail light had illuminated three times in the past month, Homendy said, noting it is unclear if there is any correlation between the warning lights and the Friday incident.

The fail light came on December 7 and on January 3 and 4 –- the days leading up to the blowout, she said. Each time, the flight crew flipped a switch to the system’s backup, Homendy said, describing the move as “very normal.”

“They flipped it, they reported it, it was tested by maintenance and then reset.”

“They did order additional maintenance to look at the light that was not complete before (the fuselage blowout). We plan to look at that more and we’ve requested documentation on all defects since delivery of the aircraft on October 31,” she said.

CNN has sought comment from Alaska Airlines on the plane’s flight restriction and warning lights.

The Boeing 737 Max 9 involved in Friday’s incident had been in service for about three months and has flown about 150 times since October 2023, according to FlightAware and FAA records.

Crew interviews, interior damage illustrate terrifying scene