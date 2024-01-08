Selena Gomez arrives at the Beverly Hilton for the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Selena Gomez arrives at the Beverly Hilton for the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes/Getty Images
CNN  — 

The stars are arriving at the Beverly Hilton in LA, where Hollywood is set to celebrate the 81st Golden Globe Awards. After a year defined by eerily quiet red carpets amid the months-long actors’ and writers’ strikes, Sunday evening’s festivities offer attendees a chance to re-emerge into the style limelight.

The Golden Globes have traditionally served as a bellwether for the Oscars, with critics looking for clues on which movies will clean up this awards season. But fashion-watchers will also have their eyes peeled for the trends that may come to dominate 2024’s red carpets.

This year’s nominations are filled with actors known for producing moments of red carpet magic, with the likes of Margot Robbie and Timothée Chalamet (recognized for their roles in “Barbie” and “Wonka,” respectively) among the evening’s hotly anticipated arrivals.

See below for some of the red carpet’s best looks so far. This story will be updated throughout the evening.

Florence Pugh arrived in a Valentino gown.
Florence Pugh arrived in a Valentino gown.
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes/Getty Images
Barry Keoghan in Louis Vuitton.
Barry Keoghan in Louis Vuitton.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Hannah Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
US singer Lenny Kravitz
US singer Lenny Kravitz
Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images