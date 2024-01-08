Style / Fashion

Why Gillian Anderson and this dress shocked the red carpet at the Golden Globes

By Nicole Mowbray, CNN
2 minute read
Published 10:26 AM EST, Mon January 8, 2024
Gillian Anderson's Golden Globes gown was created by Gabriela Hearst and featured subtle embroidered vulvas on the skirt. The addition took 150 hours.
Gillian Anderson's Golden Globes gown was by Gab