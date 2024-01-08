CNN —

Soccer icon Franz Beckenbauer, widely considered to be one of the greatest players in the history of the game, has died aged 78, according to the German football federation (DFB).

The DFB said that Beckenbauer passed away on Sunday in Munich. No cause of death has been revealed.

Beckenbauer led West Germany to two World Cup triumphs, first as a player in 1974, then as a head coach in 1990.

As a player, he starred with German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich from 1965 to 1977, scoring 44 goals in 396 league appearances.

“The Bundesliga family is devastated to learn of the death of Franz Beckenbauer. A true icon, then, now, and always. RIP, Der Kaiser,” the Bundesliga wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday,

Known by his nickname “Der Kaiser,” Beckenbauer was best known as a commanding, attacking defender who transformed the role of the sweeper.

He played in 103 international matches for Germany, serving as team captain on 50 occasions, according to the federation.

Beckenbauer also successfully headed his country’s bid to stage the 2006 World Cup.

“‘Der Kaiser’ was an extraordinary player, successful coach and popular pundit who shaped German football like no other,” European soccer governing body UEFA wrote on X, while the Premier League said that he was “as elegant as he was dominant.”

