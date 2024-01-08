House Republicans are zeroing in on interviews with Biden family business associates as testimony from the president’s son remains difficult to obtain.
The lengthy process of seeking to punish Hunter Biden for not complying with a congressional subpoena, which kicks off Wednesday, means that Republicans are likely far off from getting to interview the witness at the center of their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The allegations at the core of their investigation stem from unproven claims that the president was involved or financially benefited from his son’s foreign business dealings, making the president’s son a crucial witness for their probe.