Florida’s Republican Party has removed Christian Ziegler as party chairman amid a sex scandal and a sexual assault investigation.
“No one voted for Christian Ziegler,” said Blaise Ingoglia, former Republican Party of Florida Chairman and current member of the Florida Senate.
Ziegler did not attend the meeting. CNN reached out to Ziegler for comment. At a December 17 meeting in Orlando, state party leadership suspended Ziegler and removed all his authority.
Ziegler has not been criminally charged. Police in Sarasota, Florida are also investigating if Ziegler broke Florida’s video voyeurism laws by recording the sexual encounter at the center of the investigation.
Florida Congressmen Matt Gaetz and Byron Donalds attended the meeting, along with Florida’s Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez.
This story is breaking and will be updated.