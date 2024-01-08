CNN —

SZA has had enough of people leaking her unreleased music.

The Grammy-winner shared her frustrations on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, writing that those who distribute her unreleased music without permission are “stealing.”

“This is my job. This is my life and my intellectual property,” she wrote. “You are a f— thief and I promise to put maximum energy into holding everyone accountable to the full extent of the law.”

Terrence “Punch” Henderson, a manager for SZA, acknowledged her comments, writing on his X page, “When music leaks it often lead (sic) to delays and/or canceling whole projects.”

Neither SZA or Henderson stated which song or songs specifically had been leaked. The singer has been teasing an upcoming project titled “Lana” that has not yet been released.

CNN has reached out to a representative for SZA for further comment.

SZA is no stranger to having her material leaked, and she’s previously spoken about how it affects her.

“When people leak my songs, they ruin them. Then it’s not mine anymore; it’s actually yours. It’s something unfinished that you decided was ready to be shared,” she said in a November interview with Variety.

She went on to say that she opts to not release a track once it’s leaked and that those responsible for the leaks will not “bully me into dropping music.”

SZA told the outlet during the same November interview that, at the time, she was still working on “Lana” and that a release date for the album has not yet been announced.