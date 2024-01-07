Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

When a rocket makes its inaugural liftoff attempt on Monday, it will carry nothing less than the first lunar lander to launch from the United States since NASA’s final Apollo mission in 1972.

The stakes are high.

The success of the rocket, developed by the joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing called United Launch Alliance, is crucial to that company’s future and its desire to chip away at SpaceX’s dominance in the commercial launch industry.

The lunar lander, built by small Pittsburgh-based company Astrobotic Technology, could become the first commercially developed spacecraft to make a soft landing on the moon.

NASA has sponsored the development of a small fleet of such privately developed lunar landers — aiming to use them to give the US a presence on the moon amid a new international space race that began heating up in 2023.

And while the NASA program does not hinge on a single lander making a successful touchdown, this first robotic mission could set the tone and pace for the space agency’s renewed efforts to explore the moon robotically before it tries to return astronauts to the lunar surface later this decade.

Astrobotic’s robotic lunar lander, Peregrine, is scheduled to launch aboard the ULA Vulcan Centaur rocket from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:18 a.m. ET Monday.

Recent forecasts showed about an 85% chance the weather will be clear for takeoff. Backup launch opportunities are also available over the next few days.

Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander is shown as it prepares to be encapsulated in the payload fairing, or nose cone, of United Launch Alliance's Vulcan rocket on November 21, 2023. United Launch Alliance/NASA

The path ahead

Experts across the space industry, including Astrobotic CEO John Thornton, have likened the odds of successfully landing any spacecraft on the moon to flipping a coin.

“This really is like a 50-50 shots on goal kind of an approach — where it’s really more about the industry succeeding, not any specific one mission,” Thornton told CNN in a January 2 phone interview.

That said, Thornton added, “we’ve put everything that we can into this mission.”

Landing on the moon is a complex endeavor.

If the launch takes off as scheduled Monday, Vulcan Centaur will propel the lunar lander en route to the moon — placing it into what’s called a trans-lunar injection orbit. That involves a precisely timed engine burn that will push the Peregrine lander onto a path in Earth’ orbit that will allow it to sync up with the moon some 384,400 kilometers (238,855 miles) away.

From there, beginning about an hour after launch, the Peregrine lander will separate from the rocket and forge its own path, using onboard thrusters to place itself on a precise course toward the moon.

After reaching the moon, Peregrine — named for the falcon that is the fastest-flying bird in the world — will spend some time in lunar orbit before attempting a touchdown on February 23.

The target landing site is a patch of the moon’s near-side surface that stretches a few kilometers wide, Thornton said, but the lander will test technology that could provide a more precise landing zone on future missions.

The final moments before the spacecraft reaches the lunar surface will be the most crucial. Two failed lunar landing attempts last year, one by a Japan-based company and another by Russia, foreshadowed the difficulty of maintaining precise control over a vehicle as it swoops in for a touchdown, with both efforts crashing into the moon.

A new space race

This mission will mark the first lunar landing attempt — robotic or crewed — for the US in five decades.

And the mission comes amid a renewed international push to explore the moon.

While both the Japan-based company Ispace and Russia’s Roscosmos space agency failed in their lunar landing attempts last year, India’s Chandrayaan-3 made a safe landing in August. With that success, India became the fourth nation — after China, the former Soviet Union and the United States — to put a vehicle on the moon.

So far in the 21st century, only India and China have made soft landings.

The Japan Exploration Aerospace Agency, or JAXA, could complete its first lunar landing this month, using its “Moon Sniper” spacecraft that’s already been en route for months.

But NASA is hoping to swiftly catch up using the commercially developed robotic landers it has sponsored. Apart from Peregrine, the space agency has contracts with Texas-based companies Firefly Aerospace and Intuitive Machines. The latter could launch its lunar lander as soon as mid-February.

Those contracts, all part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, aim to drastically drive down the cost of building a lunar lander — especially in comparison to the multibillion-dollar effort that it took to create the Apollo-era lander.

Peregrine and the other CLPS landers are designed to be far cheaper, with NASA agreeing to pay its partner companies only a single fix-priced contract.

(Astrobotic’s contract for this mission, for example, totaled $108 million, which was more than NASA initially promised. But agency officials said the contract was renegotiated amid the pandemic.)