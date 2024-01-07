CNN —

Federal investigators are searching for the missing piece of an Alaska Airlines aircraft’s fuselage that blew off mid-flight as they investigate what led to the horrifying midair ordeal that resulted in the nationwide grounding of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft and a slew of flight cancellations..

During a press conference on Saturday, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy asked for the public’s help with locating the “plug door” and other components from the aircraft that fell off during flight.

“We believe, from looking at radar data, that the door is around Barnes Road near I-217 in the Cedar Hills neighborhood. If you find that please, please contact local law enforcement,” Homendy said.

The refrigerator-sized hole that suddenly opened up on the aircraft carrying 177 people from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, Friday sent panic throughout the plane as the cabin depressurized, oxygen masks descended and passengers screamed and texted their goodbyes. The plane landed safely with no serious injuries reported, authorities said.

“We are very, very fortunate here that this didn’t end up in something more tragic,” Homendy said.

The mid-air ordeal resulted in the Federal Aviation Administration’s decision to temporarily ground certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft until they are carefully inspected. Boeing has faced a string of setbacks in recent years, most notably the 2019 grounding in dozens of countries following two tragic crashes.

Alaska Airlines said Saturday night that emergency inspections of its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes “will take more time,” warning flight disruptions will likely continue.

The airline said it had canceled 160 flights — affecting roughly 23,000 travelers — as of Saturday afternoon, and more cancellations could be in store for Sunday.

“We are identifying necessary cancellations for tomorrow and expect the disruption to last through at least mid-week,” the airline said in the statement.

United Airlines also said it’s suspending services on all its Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft and “working with the FAA to clarify the inspection process and the requirements for returning all MAX 9 aircraft to service.” United said it has 79 of the aircraft model in its fleet.

In the meantime, investigators are beginning to dig into the Alaska plane’s maintenance records, among other components, as they investigate the mishap.

Seat headrests were blown off

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 had reached 16,000 feet after taking off from Portland when the chaos unfolded. The plane was airborne for only about 20 minutes, according to FlightAware.

With a boom, the fuselage plug – which appears to passengers like the typical interior of a commercial jet – blew off the plane, sucking items out the aircraft, according to video and passenger accounts.

Miraculously, no one was sitting in 26A and 26B, the two plane seats right next to the plug door that blew off, Homendy said Saturday night.

The back of the seat on 26A is completely gone, as are the headrests from seats 25A and 26A, Homendy said. Clothes were also scattered in the area.

“We could’ve ended up with something so much more tragic and we’re really fortunate that that did not occur here,” Homendy added.

What also prevented a more disastrous outcome was that it happened before the plane reached cruising altitude, when passengers typically begin unbuckling and walking around, Homendy said.

Still, the incident spread panic on the plane.

Passenger Nick Hoch, 33, described hearing a “boom” before the plane “jolted.” “We had our oxygen masks fall from the top and we put those on immediately, but it was a disorienting experience,” Hoch told CNN Saturday.

Hoch said he was sitting on the left side of the plane, a few rows in front of where the panel blew off and “a mist or cloud whooshed past me that kind of hit me in the face.”