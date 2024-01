CNN —

Greece has reopened the ancient palace where Alexander the Great became King of Macedonia some 2,400 years ago after it underwent restoration.

The Palace of Aigai, formally known as the Royal Metropolis of the Macedonians, was the largest building in classical Greece, covering an area of approximately 15,000 square meters, according to the Greek Cultural Ministry.

It was mostly built by Alexander the Great’s father Philip II of Macedonia in the 4th century BCE.