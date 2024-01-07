CNN —

Rafael Nadal will not play at the Australian Open after suffering an injury during his quarterfinal defeat to Jordan Thompson at the Brisbane International on Friday, he announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 22-time grand slam winner sustained a “micro tear on a muscle,” he said, though not in the same place as the hip injury that caused him to miss much of last season.

“Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 set matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest,” he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.