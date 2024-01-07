Tennis - ATP 250 - Brisbane International - Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Australia - January 5, 2024 Spain's Rafael Nadal looks dejected after losing his quarter final match against Australia's Jordan Thompson Jono Searle/AAP Image via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT
Rafa Nadal is set to miss the 2024 Australian Open after suffering an injury in his comeback tournament.
Jono Searle/AAP/Reuters
Rafael Nadal will not play at the Australian Open after suffering an injury during his quarterfinal defeat to Jordan Thompson at the Brisbane International on Friday, he announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 22-time grand slam winner sustained a “micro tear on a muscle,” he said, though not in the same place as the hip injury that caused him to miss much of last season.

“Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 set matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest,” he added.

