CNN —

Singer and star of “The Little Mermaid” Halle Bailey is welcoming a new baby boy to be part of her world.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey wrote on her Instagram page alongside a photo showcasing her newborn son’s hand wearing a gold bracelet with his name, “Halo,” engraved on it.

“Welcome to the world my halo,” she wrote. “The world is desperate to know you.”

Bailey’s boyfriend, rapper DDG, posted the same photo on his Instagram on Saturday, writing, “my biggest blessing by far” and that he’s “never been so in love.”

The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2022, had not confirmed they were expecting, making Saturday’s announcement a surprise.

While they stayed mum on their expanding family, Bailey previously opened up about her blossoming relationship with DDG, telling British Vogue in a 2022 interview that “experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively.”

“I like all of the scary feelings that come with that. I like the suspense, the not knowing what’s going to happen, and I feel like that’s what I’m supposed to be going through in womanhood,” she added.

This is Bailey and DDG’s first child together.