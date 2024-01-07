CNN —

January 8, 2024

Today, CNN 10 starts 2024 with coverage of a major winter storm rolling through the US with millions impacted and more storms on the way. Then, CNN 10 takes you near the South Pole where an iceberg about three times the size of New York City is drifting around the Antarctic Peninsula. We’ll also explain where those “free” online return items may actually go, and it might surprise you! And before you go, an Oklahoma teen does the unthinkable – he beats the iconic video game Tetris. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

