CNN —

The FBI on Saturday arrested three people in Florida whose whereabouts had been unknown since facing charges related to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot.

Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III were taken into custody early Saturday morning, according to a press release from the FBI. They are scheduled to appear in federal court in Ocala, Florida, on Monday.

The arrests come on the third anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. The legal system is still grappling with how to handle the hundreds of individuals who stormed the Capitol to keep then-President Donald Trump in the White House.

On Thursday, US Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves told reporters that prosecutors have primarily focused “on those who entered the building or those who engaged in violent or corrupt conduct on Capitol grounds.”

Olivia Pollock was set to go to trial on federal charges related to the Capitol riot last March, but did not show up to court in Washington, DC. Her brother, Jonathan Pollock, has evaded authorities since he was first charged in July 2021. The FBI had offered thousands of dollars for information on his whereabouts.

Thousands of images are still plastered on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” site for individuals accused of participating in the attack. And more than 80 people are still wanted for acts of violence at the Capitol.

Prosecutors have accused Jonathan Pollock of punching two officers in the face, kneeing a police officer, dragging an officer down stairs, charging at law enforcement with a flag pole, grabbing an officer’s neck and pinning them to the ground and ramming a police shield into an officer’s neck.

Hutchinson, Olivia Pollock and Jonathan Pollock are facing several charges for what prosecutors allege was a coordinated assault on several police officers. Hutchinson and Olivia Pollock have pleaded not guilty. Jonathan Pollock has not entered a formal plea.

Over 1,200 Americans have been criminally charged for their alleged actions during the riot, and more than 890 have been found guilty of federal crimes, according to the Justice Department. More than half of those found guilty have been sentenced to prison time.

CNN’s Holmes Lybrand, Hannah Rabinowitz and Evan Perez contributed to this report.