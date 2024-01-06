Improve your life in 2024 by following our Life, But Better advice for sleep, food, fitness, stress reduction and more. Start with our science-backed guidance on how to make your life greener.

CNN —

It sounds like such a great resolution for the new year: I’m going to live greener. But what would it actually take to live a life that’s better for our planet, when so much of the harm done is beyond our control?

The climate crisis is not your fault, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing you can do. Collectively, we can have a positive impact by making some pretty basic lifestyle changes.

Here are five easy ways to get started in 2024.

Cut meat from just one meal a week

Rib-eye steaks and juicy cheeseburgers are huge contributors to the climate crisis. Raising beef generates a large amount of methane — a powerful planet-warming gas. It also takes a lot of energy to grow food to feed animals, which is why lamb, pork and poultry also have a significant climate impact.

Eating a plant-based diet such as a salad with avocados, micro-greens, chickpeas, tomatoes, lettuce and cucumbers can help to rein in the climate crisis. Natalia Gdovskaia/Moment RF/Getty Images

Eating a plant-heavy diet tops the list of Earth-friendly changes, but you don’t need to give up meat entirely to have an impact. If you’re eating meat every day, try cutting it from the menu one day a week.

If you can’t stand the thought of giving up meat entirely, stick with poultry — it has the lowest climate impact.

Practice eco-driving

Living car-free is one of the best things you can do to help rein in the climate crisis, but doing so is not possible for most people.

Instead, try to master the art of eco-driving. High speeds, hard acceleration and hard braking wastes fuel and can reduce your car’s fuel efficiency by up to 30% on the highway. Using four-wheel drive also decreases efficiency, so turn that off when you don’t really need it.

Speeds around 55 miles per hour (88 kilometers per hour) are great for fuel efficiency if you’re driving a non-hybrid, gas-powered car. Anything over that, and you’re burning more gas than you need to.