Update as of 2:19 p.m. The Forest Park Police Department has identified a suspect related to several shooting incidents that occurred in the City of Forest Park today, Jan. 5. The suspect has been identified as Victor Demetrious Baymon (suspect's photo enclosed below). Officers can also confirm that there were a total of three individuals shot, with one deceased. At this time, the suspect has not been apprehended and is still considered to be armed and dangerous. The investigation remains active. Any updates will be provided as they become available. ### ---------------------------- FOREST PARK, Ga. ó Jan. 5, 2023 ó Today, at approximately 10:37 a.m., the Forest Park Police Department was called to respond to an active shooting incident. Currently, members of the police department, along with other law enforcement agencies, are working to locate and apprehend the suspect. At this time, the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. All city buildings and local schools have been placed on lockdown until further notice. As this is an active investigation, no additional information is being released at this time. Any updates will be provided as they become available. Anyone with any knowledge of the incident are asked to call 911 immediately.
Shooting suspect Victor Demetrious Baymon is seen in surveillance video footage.
City of Forest Park
CNN  — 

Georgia authorities are searching for a gunman they say shot three people, killing one of them.

The suspect, Victor Demetrious Baymon, is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to a Friday news release from the Forest Park Police Department.

Officers responded to three separate shooting locations within the city of Forest Park, according to city spokesperson Javon Lloyd.

Forest Park is about 10 miles south of downtown Atlanta and is home to nearly 20,000 people.

All city buildings and local schools have been placed on lockdown as of Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Clayton County Public Schools told CNN the precautionary “soft lockdown” affects 11 schools and a learning center.

A soft lockdown requires all doors to be secured and no one can enter or leave until the lockdown is lifted, according to the district. It does not restrict the movements of students within the school and normal activities inside the school can continue.

Authorities are asking anyone with any knowledge of the incident to call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated.