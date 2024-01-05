CNN —

Americans spent a record $222 billion shopping online during the holiday season. This shows that US consumers are spending aggressively — despite telling pollsters they have an unfavorable outlook on the economy.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Get '5 Things' in your inbox • If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

1. Presidential race

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley ramped up their attacks on Republican frontrunner Donald Trump during back-to-back CNN town halls Thursday in Iowa. Haley touted her electability, saying “chaos follows him,” referring to Trump, while also noting her strength in polls and foreign policy experience. DeSantis slammed Trump, criticizing his legal woes and his repeated refusal to debate. He also pitched his economic policies, including eliminating the IRS and implementing a flat tax rate. President Joe Biden is also sharpening his attacks on Trump with a planned campaign speech today about protecting democracy. It comes one day ahead of the anniversary of the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

2. Iowa shooting

A community in Iowa is grieving after a 17-year-old gunman killed a sixth-grade student and wounded five others Thursday at Perry High School near Des Moines. Investigators are working to uncover the motive of the shooter, who was found dead at the school with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. At first, the gunshots were mistaken by some as disruptive noise — a popped balloon, a dropped bag — two witnesses said. But panic and fear quickly spread as faculty and students realized the threat. More than 150 state, federal and local law enforcement officers converged on the school where they discovered the gunman, as well as a rudimentary explosive device. The attack was one of at least five mass shootings that have unfolded in the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.