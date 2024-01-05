CNN —

The US Supreme Court said Friday it will review the Colorado Supreme Court’s unprecedented decision removing former President Donald Trump from that state’s ballot.

The court scheduled oral arguments for February 8.

Trump remains on the ballot as the lower-court ruling disqualifying him has been put on hold pending Supreme Court action.

The high court’s decision to hear the case puts the nine justices squarely in the middle of the 2024 election as voting starts in the early primary contests and represents the court’s most significant involvement in a presidential race since its highly consequential decision 23 years ago in Bush v. Gore.

The state court’s ruling last month all but ensured that the justices would have to take up the politically fraught case and resolve the controversial question of whether Trump can be removed from the ballot. Though the Colorado ruling only applies to that state, courts in several other states have also reviewed challenges to Trump’s eligibility, though no such case made it as far as the one in Colorado.

Last week, Maine’s secretary of state removed Trump from that state’s 2024 primary ballot, and the former president’s team on Tuesday appealed that decision in state court. The Oregon Supreme Court could also soon rule on a bid to remove Trump from that state’s primary and general election ballots because of his role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection, underscoring an urgent need for the justices in Washington to act quickly in the Colorado case.

The Colorado decision has been on pause pending the US Supreme Court’s resolution of the case, and the state’s top election official faces a Friday deadline to certify the primary ballots. Should the justices conclude Trump is ineligible for public office before Colorado’s primary on March 5, then any votes cast for him wouldn’t count.

Trump appealed the Colorado decision to the US Supreme Court on Wednesday, a week after the state’s Republican Party also asked the justices to hear the case. The stunning 4-3 decision last month said Trump is constitutionally ineligible to run in 2024 because the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding office covers his conduct on January 6, 2021.

“In our system of ‘government of the people, by the people, [and] for the people,’ Colorado’s ruling is not and cannot be correct,” attorneys for the former president wrote in their petition to the court.

“The Colorado Supreme Court erred in how it described President Trump’s role in the events of January 6, 2021,” they argued in the filing. “It was not ‘insurrection’ and President Trump in no way ‘engaged’ in ‘insurrection.’”

Expedited schedule

The court set an extraordinarily fast schedule to hear the Donald Trump ballot dispute.

Trump is set to file his opening brief in the case by January 18. The Colorado voters challenging his eligibility for office will file their opening arguments by January 31.

This timeline compresses the normal briefing schedule to one-third of its typical length, underscoring how quickly the justices are choosing to move.

As per the court’s usual practice in these kinds of cases, the order does not say how individual justices voted.

This story has been updated with additional details.