Special counsel Jack Smith arrives to speak to members of the media at the US Department of Justice building in Washington, DC, on August 1, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted on August 1, 2023 over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election -- the most serious legal threat yet to the former president as he campaigns to return to the White House. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Special counsel Jack Smith arrives to speak to reporters at the US Department of Justice building in Washington, DC, on August 1, 2023.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Special counsel Jack Smith pushed back Friday against Donald Trump’s assertions that the prosecutor should be held in contempt for submitting filings while the federal election interference case is paused, calling accusations that he was intentionally violating a court order “false” and “baseless.”

“The Court has held that there is a substantial public interest in the fair and prompt resolution of this case,” prosecutors wrote. “That is why the Government intends to comply with its continuing discovery obligations and to voluntarily satisfy the remaining deadlines in the Pretrial Order” setting a schedule for the criminal case.

“This will position the parties and the Court, if and when the mandate is returned, to resume the pretrial schedule,” they wrote.

Earlier this week, Trump accused the special counsel and prosecutors on his team of operating “lawlessly” by turning over evidence to Trump’s team and filing things such as exhibit lists to the judge overseeing the case.