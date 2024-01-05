CNN —

Special counsel Jack Smith pushed back Friday against Donald Trump’s assertions that the prosecutor should be held in contempt for submitting filings while the federal election interference case is paused, calling accusations that he was intentionally violating a court order “false” and “baseless.”

“The Court has held that there is a substantial public interest in the fair and prompt resolution of this case,” prosecutors wrote. “That is why the Government intends to comply with its continuing discovery obligations and to voluntarily satisfy the remaining deadlines in the Pretrial Order” setting a schedule for the criminal case.

“This will position the parties and the Court, if and when the mandate is returned, to resume the pretrial schedule,” they wrote.

Earlier this week, Trump accused the special counsel and prosecutors on his team of operating “lawlessly” by turning over evidence to Trump’s team and filing things such as exhibit lists to the judge overseeing the case.