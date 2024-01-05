CNN —

Amber Heard is thanking fans for their support following the release of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

The actress took to Instagram Wednesday to post photos from the set of the sequel to the 2018 “Aquaman.” The new movie hit theaters Dec. 22.

Heard reprises her role as Mera opposite Jason Momoa. The movie also stars Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman.

She wrote on Instagram, “After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, its too easy) Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return. Thank you so much. #aquaman.”

Heard faced off against ex-husband Johnny Depp in a defamation trial in 2022, where she testified that her acting career had been negatively impacted by all the attention to their lengthy legal dispute.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is currently in theaters. The film’s studio, Warner Bros., like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.