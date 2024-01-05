The US economy added 216,000 jobs in December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday, blowing past expectations and capping off a year of resilience in the labor market. The unemployment rate remained at 3.7%. Economists were expecting net job gains of 160,000 for December and for the unemployment rate to tick up to 3.8%. The continued strength in the labor market has helped to fuel consumer spending and economic growth. It has remained robust despite the Federal Reserve’s 11 rate hikes over the past two years to bust inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has long cautioned that the labor market needs to cool from its breakneck pace and have a better alignment in the number of jobs available and the number of people hoping to take them. Last month, he acknowledged that the US jobs market had come into “better balance.” Powell’s comments, and a batch of positive inflation data, helped fuel optimism from the markets that the Fed could start cutting rates sooner than later. Friday’s robust jobs total and stronger-than-expected wage gains — 0.4% monthly and 4.1% annually — likely pushes that back, Andrew Patterson, Vanguard’s senior international economist, wrote Friday. “Today’s report speaks to the bumpy road ahead for the Fed’s journey back to 2% inflation,” Patterson said, noting the central bank’s inflation target. “Strong headline job growth and wage growth above 4% combined with Fed communications, including the minutes, emphasizing the need to remain higher for longer decrease the likelihood of preemptive rate cuts.” He added: “The decision of when to first cut policy rates remains one for the second half of the year, in our view.” ‘An extraordinary year in job creation’ Through 2023, the United States recorded a net gain of nearly 2.7 million jobs, according to seasonally adjusted data from the BLS. That averages out to a net gain of 225,000 per month. That’s almost half of the 4.79 million jobs gained in 2022, which was the second-highest annual total on records going back to 1939. It’s also significantly under 2021’s record-setting year, when 7.27 million jobs were added as the nation continued to recover from the massive losses seen during Covid. However, the 2.7 million jobs yearly total is more in line with what was seen during the economic expansion that occurred in the decade before the pandemic. “The December [jobs report] resulted in a net increase of 216,000 in job creation, bringing to a close an extraordinary year in job creation,” Joe Brusuelas, RSM US principal and chief economist, wrote in a note issued Friday. “During the past year unemployment averaged 3.6% and closed the year at 3.7% in what the best year for labor since was the 1950s.” In January of last year, the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, hitting a level not seen since May 1969, two months before Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon. In April 2023, the unemployment rate for Black workers hit a record low of 4.7%.And then in June, the labor force participation rate for women in their prime working age (25-54 years old) hit an all-time high of 77.8%. December’s job growth was stronger than November’s tally of 173,000 jobs added, a total that was downwardly revised by 26,000 jobs. October’s net gain was revised down as well, by 45,000 to 105,000, according to the BLS. Last month’s gains were fueled by continued strong hiring in government (up 52,000 jobs), social assistance (+21,200 jobs), health care (+19,200 jobs), and construction (+17,000 jobs). This story is developing and will be updated.