Oscar Pistorius, the double-amputee Paralympic and Olympic sprinter, was released from prison on parole on Friday, more than a decade after shooting his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in a killing that shocked the world.

A parole board granted Pistorius’ petition in November on the grounds that he had served half of his 13-year sentence for shooting Steenkamp, making him eligible according to South African law.

Singabakho Nxumalo, a spokesperson for South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services (DCS), told CNN that Pistorius was released from Atteridgeville Correctional Centre, west of Pretoria, on Friday morning. He will be subject to parole conditions until his sentence expires in 2029.

In a statement Friday, Steenkamp’s mother said her only desire following Pistorius’ release is that she would be allowed to live her remaining years “in peace”.

“There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back,” June Steenkamp said. “We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence.”

Prison officials search a car at the main entrance of the Atteridgeville Prison in Pretoria, South Africa on January 5, 2024. Themba Hadebe/AP

Pistorius shot Steenkamp four times through a locked bathroom door in his home in Pretoria on February 14, 2013. He has maintained that he did not kill her in a fit of anger during a Valentine’s Day argument, as prosecutors argued, and said instead he had mistaken her for an intruder.

During the trial, which garnered global attention, Pistorius pleaded not guilty to one charge of murder and a firearms charge associated with Steenkamp’s killing.

He was initially convicted of manslaughter in 2014 and sentenced to five years. But a higher court overturned the conviction and upgraded it to murder a year later, increasing his sentence to six years in prison.

Oscar Pistorius poses next to his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in Johannesburg on January 26, 2013. Waldo Swiegers/AFP/Getty Images

The ruling was appealed by prosecutors who claimed the sentence was too lenient. Pistorius’ sentence was increased to 13 years and five months by South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal in 2017.

Pistorius became eligible for parole in March 2023, due to a law for inmates who have served half of their sentence and met conditions such as good behavior. The legislation is part of the country’s “Restorative Justice” process, which gives offenders the opportunity to “acknowledge and take responsibility for their actions.”

According to the DCS, Pistorius will complete the remainder of his sentence in the country’s community corrections system.

He will have to attend programs on gender-based violence and continue therapy sessions on anger management, Reuters reported, citing a lawyer for the Steenkamp family.

The DCS said in a statement Wednesday that “general parole conditions” will apply, including Pistorius being required to be home at particular hours of the day. He will not be allowed to consume alcohol or prohibited substances and will be required to participate in programs identified by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board.

“Just like other parolees, Pistorius is restricted from conducting media interviews,” the statement added.

FOscar Pistorius enters the dock before court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court June 4, 2013. Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters/File

‘Pain is still raw and real’

Steenkamp’s mother has been vocal in her criticism of his release. In a victim impact statement in November, she said that while she had forgiven Pistorius, she did not believe his version of events.

“At this time, I am not convinced that Oscar has been rehabilitated,” she said.

“Rehabilitation requires someone to engage honestly with the full truth of his crime and the consequences thereof. Nobody can claim to have remorse if they are not able to engage fully with the truth.

“If someone does not show remorse, they cannot be considered to be rehabilitated. If they are not rehabilitated, their risk of recidivism is high.”

She also raised concerns for the safety of other women once he was released on parole.

“I do not know to what extent this behavior still exists or was evident during his time of incarceration, but I am concerned for the safety of any woman should this not have been addressed in his rehabilitation.”