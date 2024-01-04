CNN —

Police responded Thursday to a shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, according to a post on the Dallas County Facebook page.

“Multiple law enforcement and medical staff are on site for a shooting at Perry High School,” the post said. “The site has been secured and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office will release more information as it becomes available.”

There was no immediate confirmation on possible injuries.

Authorities are expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET).

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla told CNN that the agency is responding to the incident, but did not have further information.

Police vehicles from multiple cities are on the scene in front of the high school.

Law enforcement is seen outside Perry High School. Andrew Harnik/AP

Perry is located just outside Des Moines, about 40 miles to the northwest, with a population of about 8,000, according to the US Census Bureau. The Perry Community School District — comprised of the high school, a middle school and an elementary school — serves about 1,800 students, its website says.

Thursday was scheduled to be the first day of classes for the new semester, according to the district’s calendar. CNN affiliate KCCI reported that classes at Perry High School have been canceled for the day.

This is a developing story and will be updated.