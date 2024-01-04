CNN —

Hoax bomb threats were made against government buildings in several states on Thursday, authorities said, a day after similar threats led to the temporary evacuations of several states’ capitol buildings.

Thursday’s threats – this time made against a wider range of government buildings, including courthouses – led to evacuations of facilities in Arkansas, Maine, Mississippi, Montana and Florida.

In Maine, for example, the Cumberland County courthouse in Portland was evacuated after a bomb threat was emailed there at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Portland police said. Police checked the building with dogs, and it was reopened at 11:30 a.m. after nothing was found, police said.

The FBI is aware “of the numerous hoax bomb threats sent to various government buildings and other facilities,” the bureau said Thursday.

“The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention,” the bureau said. “We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

Thursday’s threats came a day after similar threats affected capitol proceedings in Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, Connecticut, Michigan and Minnesota. No states reported finding any threatening items in those buildings Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.