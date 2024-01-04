CNN —

Brock Purdy, the ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ of last year’s NFL Draft, was the headline selection to this season’s Pro Bowl rosters after the teams were announced on Wednesday.

Purdy, who was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, was voted to his first every appearance by receiving the most votes from fans and was named as the starting quarterback for the National Football Conference (NFC) as a result.

The 24-year-old has had a remarkable second year in the NFL, leading the 49ers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC with 4,280 passing yards, 33 total touchdowns and just 11 interceptions through 16 games. He was one of the favorites to win the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award this season until a recent two-game 49ers losing streak where he has fallen away.

Purdy is one of nine San Francisco players to be named to the Pro Bowl – the most from any team in the NFL – one of which is fellow MVP contender Christian McCaffrey.

The running back has also enjoyed a stellar 2023 season, running for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns and 564 yards and seven touchdowns through the air. The 27-year-old finished second overall in fan votes.

Purdy and McCaffrey celebrate a play against the New York Giants during the second quarter in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2023. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Purdy and McCaffrey are joined by fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, offensive tackle Trent Williams, defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, linebacker Fred Warner and cornerback Charvarius Ward.

The Baltimore Ravens – the No. 1 seed in the American Football Conference (AFC) – lead the conference with the most selections with seven, chief amongst those being quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has seen himself return to his dominant best and is now the favorite to win MVP for the second time.

Jackson warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023. Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

However, Jackson wasn’t named as the starter for the AFC, with the honor instead going to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa instead.

Tagovailoa has spearheaded the NFL’s highest scoring offense and is on course to play in every single game this season – a feat he’s not achieved so far in his three previous years in the NFL after suffering with injuries and concussions.

With two first-time starting quarterbacks in Purdy and Tagovailoa named for the Pro Bowl, it marks the first time that both starting quarterbacks on the initial Pro Bowl roster were first-time selections since the 2000 Pro Bowl following the 1999 season when Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner were named.

Twenty-eight teams had at least one player selected and 21 of those had multiple players chosen.

While many players have been rewarded for their excellent seasons, there are some high-profile snubs from the rosters.

Chief among them was Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen who, despite a slow start to the season, has kicked into gear and is on the brink of leading his team into the playoffs yet again.

Allen scrambles and looks to pass. Matt Durisko/AP

The NFC vs. AFC flag football game to end the Pro Bowl weekend will be played on Sunday, February 4, after days of skill challenges which will pit the best of the sport against each other in a series of skill tests.

The Pro Bowl will be held in Orlando for the first time in three years, and the two teams will be coached by brothers and former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning.

The rosters were chosen through a series of votes from fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third toward determining the players selected.

Pro Bowl rosters in full

NFC

Offense

Quarterback – Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers), Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)

Running back – Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers), D’Andre Swift (Philadelphia Eagles), Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams)

Fullback – Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers)

Wide receiver – CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), AJ Brown (Philadelphia Eagles), Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams)

Tight end – George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers), Sam LaPorta (Detroit Lions)

Tackle – Trent Williams (San Francisco 49ers), Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles), Penei Sewell (Detroit Lions)

Guard – Zack Martin (Dallas Cowboys), Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta Falcons), Landon Dickerson (Philadelphia Eagles)

Center – Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles), Frank Ragnow (Detroit Lions)

Defense

Defensive end – Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers), Montez Sweat (Chicago Bears), Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions)

Interior linemen – Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants), Javon Hargrave (San Francisco 49ers)

Outside linebacker – Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys), Danielle Hunter (Minnesota Vikings), Haason Reddick (Philadelphia Eagles)

Inside/middle linebacker – Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers), Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks)

Cornerback – DaRon Bland (Dallas Cowboys), Charvarius Ward (San Francisco 49ers), Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears), Devon Witherspoon (Seattle Seahawks)

Free safety – Jessie Bates (Atlanta Falcons)

Strong safety – Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals), Julian Love (Seattle Seahawks)

Special teams

Long snapper – Andrew DePaola (Minnesota Vikings)

Punter – Bryan Anger (Dallas Cowboys)

Placekicker – Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys)

Kick returner – Rashid Shaheed (New Orleans Saints)

Special teamer – Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions)

AFC

Offense

Quarterback – Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Running back – Raheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins), James Cook (Buffalo Bills), Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans)

Fullback – Alec Ingold (Miami Dolphins)

Wide receiver – Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins), Amari Cooper (Cleveland Browns), Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers), Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals)

Tight end – Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), David Njoku (Cleveland Browns)

Tackle – Laremy Tunsil (Houston Texans), Dion Dawkins (Buffalo Bills), Terron Armstead (Miami Dolphins)

Guard – Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis Colts), Joel Bitonio (Cleveland Browns), Joe Thuney (Kansas City Chiefs)

Center – Creed Humphrey (Kansas City Chiefs), Tyler Linderbaum (Baltimore Ravens)

Defense

Defensive end – Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders), Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals)

Interior linemen – Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs), Quinnen Williams (New York Jets), Justin Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens)

Outside linebacker – TJ Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers), Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers), Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Inside/middle linebacker – Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens), Patrick Queen (Baltimore Ravens)

Cornerback – Pat Surtain II (Denver Broncos), Sauce Gardner (New York Jets), Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins), Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns)

Free safety – Justin Simmons (Denver Broncos), Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Strong safety – Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore Ravens)

Special teams

Long snapper – Ross Matiscik (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Punter – AJ Cole (Las Vegas Raiders)

Placekicker – Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens)

Kick returner – Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver Broncos)

Special teamer – Miles Killebrew (Pittsburgh Steelers)