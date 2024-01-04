CNN —
The Houthis launched an unmanned surface drone against commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea early Thursday morning as the US Navy commander in the region said he sees no sign of the attacks abating.
The attack with the unmanned surface vessel (USV) marks the first time the Houthis have used this type of weapon since they began targeting merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea following the beginning of the war in Gaza. The USV traveled from Yemen into international shipping lanes “clearly with the intent to do harm” before detonat