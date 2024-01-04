House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are moving closer to an agreement to set overall funding levels for the federal government, according to congressional sources. But that doesn’t mean a government shutdown will be averted later this month.
Agreeing on an overall spending level is a key first step in funding the government – and aides to Johnson and Schumer have spent weeks trying to reach a deal on that number.
But once that number is agreed upon, then Congress will have to either pass funding bills to keep the government open through September or a stop-gap measure known as a continuing resolution to extend funding and avoid a shutdown.
That’s where things can get sticky.
The two sides will have to agree on which federal programs to fund – and not fund – and already many House Republicans are calling for provisions to clamp down on immigration