CNN —

Capitol buildings in multiple states were temporarily shut down and evacuated Wednesday because of threats.

“It was a mass email sent to several (Secretaries of State) and state offices across the country,” said Michon Lindstrom, a spokesperson for the Kentucky of Secretary of State’s office.

A copy of an emailed threat obtained by CNN showed government offices in at least 23 states listed as recipients. The sender claimed to have placed explosives inside “your state Capitol,” although no specific state was mentioned in the email. It’s not clear if other email threats were sent.

The threat affected Capitol proceedings in Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, Connecticut, Michigan and Minnesota. No states have reported finding any threatening items in those buildings.

“While everyone is safe, (Kentucky State Police) has asked everyone to evacuate the state Capitol and is investigating a threat received by the Secretary of State’s Office,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on X.

A dog patrols the Mississippi State Capitol grounds after a bomb threat at the state building on Wednesday morning. Rogelio V. Solis/AP

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has successfully cleared the Mississippi State Capitol,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “The building was thoroughly searched, and no explosives or suspicious equipment were found.”Sstate Sen. Brice Wiggins said on social media, “Sick individuals, who need to be prosecuted, will not stop us from doing our jobs.”

“Starting 2024 with a bomb threat at the Georgia State Capitol,” posted Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for the Georgia Secretary of State.

“The Sec. of State’s capitol staff delayed their arrival to the GA Capitol until roughly 45 minutes later when they received the official ‘All Clear’ from the State Police,” said Secretary of State spokesperson Mike Hassinger told CNN.

CNN has reached out to federal law enforcement for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.