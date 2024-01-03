CNN —

An arrest has been made in the killings of Texas teen Savanah Soto, who was nine months pregnant, and Matthew Guerra after their bodies were found in a car last week, police said Wednesday.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of capital murder, and his father was arrested on charges of abuse of a corpse, accused of helping his son “move the bodies,” San Antonio police said.

The case had been listed as a capital murder “due to the death of an unborn child,” San Antonio police Lt. Michelle Ramos told CNN last week.

The bodies of Soto and Guerra were found, each with a gunshot wound, in a car parked near a San Antonio apartment complex on December 26, police had said.

The bodies may have been there for “possibly three or four days,” Police Chief William McManus told reporters last week, describing the crime scene as “very, very perplexing.”

Soto was pregnant and past her delivery date when she missed an essential medical appointment and her family reported her missing, according to police in Leon Valley, Texas.

Guerra was Soto’s boyfriend, family members told CNN affiliate KSAT.

This is a developing story and will be updated.