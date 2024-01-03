CNN —

The motive behind the fiery New Year crash outside a Rochester concert venue is still unclear but police say the suspect appeared to “intentionally” speed toward pedestrians with a car full of gas canisters before slamming into another car, killing two passengers and injuring several others.

The suspect, 35-year-old Michael Avery, died after the fiery crash, which occurred shortly after midnight Monday as people were streaming out of Rochester’s Kodak Center following a rock concert, according to police.

The crash ignited a fire that took about an hour to extinguish and left the scene littered with charred gas canisters, debris and the burned-out frame of Avery’s rental car, according to authorities and images of the aftermath.

Many questions remain for investigators, including whether Avery, who is from Syracuse, targeted the city or music venue, what motivated him and why he spent much of the previous day stockpiling gas into the car, authorities said.

“I have been getting inundated with questions as to why this individual would choose … Rochester, New York. Why he would choose to do this on New Year’s Day, and why he would appear to target concertgoers trying to have a great time to bring in the new year,” Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said in a news conference Tuesday. “Those are all questions that have been raised that we just don’t have answers to yet.”

So far, investigators have found no evidence that Avery was motivated by terrorism or “political or social biases,” Rochester Police Chief David M. Smith said Tuesday.

Still, domestic terrorism will continue to be considered as a possible motive, law enforcement sources told CNN.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has been involved in the investigation, which is “not abnormal in a case like this,” FBI agent Jeremy Bell said. Though no link to terrorism has been identified so far, the agency will continue to assist, he added.

Moments before the crash, Avery approached the venue in a rental car stacked with at least six canisters of gas and turned into oncoming traffic, seemingly headed toward a crosswalk of pedestrians, according to Smith. Instead, Avery collided with a rideshare car that was pulling out of a parking lot, sending the two vehicles through the crosswalk, he said.

The rideshare’s two passengers, Justina Hughes, 28, and Joshua Orr, 29, were killed, and the driver received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Orr and Hughes were close friends that had attended the concert, their families said.

Nine pedestrians were also injured in the crash, including one with “life-altering injuries,” Smith said.

In their hunt for evidence, investigators have searched a hotel room rented by Avery and his personal vehicle, which was found in an airport parking lot, according to police. Nothing found in the car provided significant insight into the case, police said, though they did not elaborate on what was found in the hotel room.

Avery’s family has also been interviewed by police and indicated he may have had undiagnosed mental health issues, Smith said.

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information to contact investigators. Meantime, the mayor said, Rochester’s community is working to grapple with the tragedy.

“These folks were going to see a Grateful Dead tribute band and they were expecting to be able to bring in the New Year and have a good time,” Evans said. “Instead, we have individuals that are now going to be burying family members and we have people who have now life-altering injuries because of the ch