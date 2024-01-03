colorado supreme court thumb vpx
Colorado Supreme Court break-in
 

A man accused of firing gunshots inside the building that houses the Colorado Supreme Court is scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday morning, according to online jail records.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning after 1 a.m. when a man who fled a two-car accident scene shot out a window of the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center and went in, according to a news release from Denver.

Police say the man forcibly took keys from an unarmed security guard, fired shots in the building and set a fire in a stairwell.

The break-in comes after a recent state supreme court ruling against former President Donald Trump’s eligibility for office, but an investigation “confirmed a high probability” the incident is not connected to recent threats against justices.

Here’s what we know about the shooting:

A man has been arrested

Denver police are holding Brandon Olsen, 44, who surrendered at the scene almost two hours after the vehicle crash, authorities said. Prosecutors haven’t formally charged him and he was initially being held without bail. It is unclear whether Olsen has an attorney.

Today, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Denver Police officers were called to a crash involving two vehicles near East 13th Avenue and Lincoln Street. It was reported that one individual involved reportedly grabbed a handgun and fled on foot. Soon after, that same individual shot out a window on the east side of the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center located at 2 East 14th Avenue. The individual entered the building and came in contact with an unarmed security guard from the Colorado State Patrol Capitol Security Unit. The individual forcefully obtained keys from the security guard and proceeded into other parts of the building. Denver Police officers, as well as members of the Colorado State Patrol, responded to the scene and set up a perimeter. The suspect then made his way to the seventh floor where he fired additional shots inside the building and at some point started a fire in a stairwell, which was extinguished by Denver Fire. At approximately 3:00 a.m., the suspect voluntarily surrendered to police and was placed in custody without further incident. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident and DPD will work to determine the extent of damage to the building. The suspect, Brandon Olsen (DOB: 6/17/79) is being held for investigation of Robbery, Burglary and Arson. Per standard protocol, the Denver District Attorneyís Office will make a final determination on charges. The booking photo and arrest affidavit are attached. DPD and the Colorado State Patrol are treating this incident seriously, but at this time, do not believe this to be associated with previous threats to the Colorado Supreme Court Justices.
Brandon Olsen was being held without bail in Denver County jail while awaiting formal charges.
Denver Police Department

His first court hearing is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to online jail records. The holding charges are first-degree arson, aggravated robbery and second-degree burglary. All are felonies.

Olsen cooperated with interviews, according to a probable cause affidavit, but all of his statements in the court document are redacted. If he divulged a motive, authorities have not made it public.

The break-in comes two weeks after the court ruled 4-3 to remove Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot, finding he was ineligible to hold office under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.”

But authorities said Tuesday they don’t believe the decision and the break-in are related.

The building was almost empty

The downtown building – which houses the state’s Supreme Court, Colorado Court of Appeals and other judicial agencies – apparently had just two people in it when the man broke in during the overnight hours, authorities said.

The security guard was sitting alone at the information desk before investigating a noise, the affidavit says. The guard then was held at gunpoint by the suspect while trying to use a key to open a door for the pistol-wielding man, according to the court document.

The other person in the building who is mentioned in the affidavit is a woman who was working in an office. She told detectives she left when she heard the fire alarm and said she didn’t witness the shooting or fire.

Police said no one was injured during the ordeal, but “there is significant and extensive damage to the building.”

CNN’s Joe Sutton, Andi Babineau, Dakin Andone, Chris Boyette and Rachel Webb contributed to this report.