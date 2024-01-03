CNN —

With the 2024 Paris Olympics now just a few months away, the world’s biggest and best sports stars are starting to gear up for one of the globe’s most prestigious events, where they’ll be joined by a slightly unlikely face: Snoop Dogg.

This summer, the rapper, actor and entrepreneur will be headed to Paris with NBC to take on a role as Special Correspondent for NBC’s primetime Games coverage alongside Olympics host Mike Tirico, the network announced.

Beginning July 26, he will “explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families,” according to NBC.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” the musician said in a statement.

“We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?” Snoop added.

This won’t be the star’s first foray into Olympic commentary: for the Covid-delayed Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, he was joined by comedian Kevin Hart to provide hugely popular highlight commentary for Peacock.

“We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show,” Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production said in a statement.