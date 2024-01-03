Signage for the U.S. Department of Education - Federal Student Aid Office at 830 First Street NE Washington, D.C., USA, on November 28, 2023. Federal Student Aid is part of the U.S. Department of Education and is the largest provider of student financial aid in America. More than 1,400 employees help make college possible for more than 10 million students each year. (Photo by Carlos Kosienski/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Signage for the U.S. Department of Education - Federal Student Aid Office at 830 First Street NE Washington, D.C., USA, on November 28, 2023.
Carlos Kosienski/SIPA/AP
A Department of Education political appointee resigned on Wednesday, citing in a letter the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The resignation by Tariq Habash, policy adviser in the DOE’s Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development, comes as the conflict – which erupted with Hamas’ October 7 attacks on Israel – nears its third month with no sign of abating and follows a previous public departure from the administration its handling of the war.

“It should go without saying that all violence against innocent people is horrific. I mourn each and every loss, Israeli and Palestinian,” Habash said in the two-page letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. “But I cannot represent an administration that does not value all human life equally. I cannot stay silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives.”

Asked for comment on Habash’s resignation, a Department of Education spokesperson said in a statement, “We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Speaking to CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday, Habash