CNN —

Scientists say they have developed a new type of antibiotic to treat bacteria that is resistant to most current antibiotics and kills a large percentage of people with an invasive infection.

The bacteria, Acinetobacter baumannii, can cause serious infections in the lungs, urinary tract and blood, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s resistant to a class of broad-spectrum antibiotics called carbapenems.

Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, also known as CRAB, was at the top of the World Health Organization’s list of antibiotic-resistant “priority pathogens” in 2017. In the United States, the bacteria caused an estimated 8,500 infections in hospitalized patients and 700 deaths that year, according to the most recent data from the CDC.

CRAB accounts for about 2% of infections found in US hospitals. It’s more common in Asia and the Middle East and causes up to 20% of infections in intensive care units worldwide.

The bacteria thrives in medical environments like hospitals and nursing homes. People at the highest risk of infections are those who have a catheter, who are on a ventilator or who have open wounds from surgery.

Researchers from Harvard University and Hoffmann-La Roche say they have developed an antibiotic to treat the highly resistant bacteria Acinetobacter baumannii. SCIEPRO/Science Photo Library RF/Getty Images

The pathogen is so difficult to eliminate that the US Food and Drug Administration has not approved a new class of antibiotic to treat it in more than 50 years, the researchers note in their study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

But the researchers, from Harvard University and the Swiss health care company Hoffmann-La Roche, say the new antibiotic, Zosurabalpin, can effectively kill Acinetobacter baumannii.

Zosurabalpin is in its own chemical class and has a unique method of action, says Dr. Kenneth Bradley, the global head of infectious disease discovery with Roche Pharma Research and Early Development and one of the researchers.

“This is a novel approach, both in terms of the compound itself but as well as the mechanism by which it kills bacteria,” he said.

Acinetobacter baumannii is a Gram-negative bacteria, meaning it is protected by inner and outer membranes, making it difficult to treat. The goal of the research was to identify and fine-tune a molecule that could cross the double membranes and kill the bacteria.

“These two membranes create a very formidable barrier for entry of molecules like antibiotics,” Bradley said.

The researchers began developing zosurabalpin by examining about 45,000 small antibiotic molecules called tethered macrocyclic peptides and identifying those that could inhibit the growth of different types of bacteria. After years of improving the potency and safety of a smaller number of compounds, the researchers landed on one modified molecule.

Zosurabalpin inhibits the growth of Acinetobacter baumannii by preventing the movement of large molecules called lipopolysaccharides to the outer membrane, where they’re needed to maintain the membrane’s integrity, leading to cell death.

Zosurabalpin was effective against more than 100 CRAB clinical samples that were tested, according to the research.

The antibiotic considerably reduced the levels of bacteria in mice with CRAB-induced pneumonia, the researchers say. It also prevented the death of mice with sepsis brought on by the bacteria.

“Drug discovery that targets harmful Gram-negative bacteria is a long-standing challenge owing to difficulties in getting molecules to cross the bacterial membranes to reach targets in the cytoplasm,” the researchers wrote. “Successful compounds typically must possess a certain combination of chemical characteristics.”