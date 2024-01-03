CNN —

Pat McAfee has apologized for comments New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made on “The Pat McAfee Show” about TV host Jimmy Kimmel and the late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Rodgers’ comments were made during a conversation referencing the release of an impending document that will purportedly reveal the identities of dozens of people linked to Epstein, who died by suicide for years ago in jail while awaiting federal sex-trafficking charges.

On his program Wednesday, McAfee addressed Rodgers’ comments the day prior, saying that while making jokes is part of their show, “whenever there’s accusations made about people, that can lead to lawsuits.”

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said during Tuesday’s show. Rodgers also said that he’ll be “popping some sort of bottle” if the list is released.

McAfee suggested that Rodgers’ remarks were meant to be a “s— talk joke” that then turned into a “very serious allegation,” but that he understood why Kimmel got upset.

“We apologize for being a part of it,” McAfee said. “I can’t wait to hear what Aaron has to say about it. Hopefully those two will just be able to settle this – not court-wise – but be able to chit chat and move along.”

CNN has reached out to a representative for Rodgers. ESPN and ABC declined to comment.

The “Pat McAfee Show” is produced by McAfee, a former NFL player. The show streams Monday through Friday on YouTube and is distributed by ESPN. Rodgers is a regular paid contributor on McAfee’s show. ABC produces and distributes “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and is the parent company of ESPN.

A representative for Kimmel did not respond to CNN’s request for comment, but Kimmel issued a statement to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, admonishing Rodgers for his claims after a clip went viral on social media.

“For the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel wrote on the social media platform. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Kimmel and Rodgers have publicly poked fun at one another in the past. In March, Kimmel made a joke on “Live!” about comments Rodgers made on McAfee’s show at the time related to the Epstein document.

