CNN —

Police in Utah are investigating the death of a man who crawled into the engine of a Delta Air Lines jet on the ground at Salt Lake City International Airport late Monday.

The airport says the 30-year-old man, who has still not been identified, got onto the secure ramp area of the airport through a terminal emergency exit, “ran to the south end of the airport’s west runway where deicing operations were underway and crawled into an aircraft engine that was not running.”

Emergency responders found the man “unconscious and were not able to revive him,” the airport said. “It is unclear at this time what injuries caused the man’s death.”

Delta Air Lines says Flight 2348 — an Airbus A220 about to depart for San Francisco — then returned to the gate, where all 95 passengers deplaned. The flight was ultimately canceled.

Airport police say the incident did not impact other operations at the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is “gathering information” about the incident but indicated that local police are handling the investigation.