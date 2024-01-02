CNN —

A man was arrested early Tuesday after he broke into the Colorado Supreme Court overnight and opened fire inside the building, state police said in a news release.

The incident was not believed to be “associated with previous threats to the Colorado Supreme Court Justices,” the Colorado State Patrol said.

The break-in comes two weeks after the court ruled 4-3 to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot, finding he was ineligible to hold office under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.”

The incident began unfolding around 1:15 a.m. and ended at about 3 a.m. when the suspect surrendered to police, according to the news release.

“There are no injuries to building occupants, the suspect, or police personnel,” the release said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.