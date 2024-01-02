CNN —

1. New laws

Several state and federal laws went into effect this week that impact everything from minimum wage to gender-affirming care for minors. A total of 22 states, plus Washington, DC, raised their minimum wage on Monday, and more states have wage increases set for the coming months. Another marquee issue across state legislatures in 2023 was gender-affirming care for minors, with several Republican-led states moving to enact restrictions. Among the states that recently passed a ban on such treatments for minors are Idaho and Louisiana. On the other hand, many Democratic states passed laws protecting abortion rights, including two that took effect Monday in California and Washington.

2. Israel

Israel’s military announced it would begin to withdraw thousands of soldiers from Gaza, but said it expects fighting “throughout” 2024. The announcement shows signs of Israel’s gradual shift to a lower-intensity phase of the war as the country has faced pressure to reduce the number of civilian casualties in the besieged enclave. Since the October 7 attacks, nearly 22,000 people across Gaza have been killed, the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry said in a statement. Meanwhile, Israel’s Supreme Court has struck down a controversial plan to limit the powers of the judiciary in an unprecedented move that is reigniting fierce tensions within the country.

3. Winter viruses

Respiratory virus activity is high and rising across the US as experts stress the importance of vaccinations. During the week ending December 23, there were more than 29,000 hospital patients admitted with Covid-19, about 15,000 admitted with the flu and thousands more with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, according to data from the CDC. And while Covid-19 remains the leading driver of respiratory virus hospitalizations, flu activity is rising rapidly. The CDC estimates that there have been more than 7 million illnesses and 4,500 deaths related to the flu this season. Still, vaccine uptake remains low: just 19% of adults have gotten the latest Covid-19 vaccine and less than half have gotten the flu vaccine.

4. Immigration