CNN —

The NFL on Tuesday fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for unacceptable conduct.

A viral video from Sunday’s game appears to show Tepper throwing a drink from his box seat into the crowd near the end of the Panthers’ 26-0 loss to the host Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the video, a visibly frustrated Tepper is seen in a suite at the Jags’ EverBank Stadium, along with Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer, when he appears to empty his drink into the stands before tossing away the cup.

The incident occurred after Carolina rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw an interception toward the end of the fourth quarter, sealing the team’s shutout loss – its 14th defeat of the season.

In a statement announcing Tepper’s fine, the NFL said, “All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL.”

I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday. I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior.” Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper after being fined by the NFL

Since Tepper, a billionaire hedge fund manager, bought the the team in 2018, the Panthers have a 31-67 record, which ranks as the second-worst record in the NFL in that span, and have missed the playoffs every season.

Tepper also owns Charlotte FC, a Major League Soccer club. In November, the team reached the playoffs in their second year.

CNN’s Kevin Dotson and Homero De la Fuente contributed to this report