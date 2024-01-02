CNN —
In a superseding indictment made public Tuesday, federal prosecutors allege Sen. Bob Menendez accepted race car tickets and other gifts from Qatar as part of a yearslong corruption scheme.
Prosecutors also say the bribery and extortion scheme continued into 2023, a year longer than initially alleged.
Read the superseding indictment below:
Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, was charged with receiving gifts from Qatar in a superseding indictment made public Tuesday. Menendez has vigorously denied any wrongdoing.