CNN —

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie on Tuesday pushed back on New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s recent suggestion that his campaign has no path forward.

“Since Chris started to work for Nikki Haley and become an employee of Nikki Haley, it’s not the same Chris Sununu anymore,” Christie, who has been friends with Sununu for more than a decade, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on “AC360.”

“Chris Sununu was one of the most vocal Donald Trump critics in this country,” he said, later adding, “This is a guy who has said that Donald Trump is unfit. All things that his candidate is unwilling to say” and accusing Sununu of abandoning “his principles to try to get himself some political favor inside of his own state.”