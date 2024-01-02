CNN —

Selena Gomez is a modern-day triple threat: she’s an international popstar, an Emmy-nominated actor and a beauty mogul. But she may soon be closing the door on her career as a singer.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me,” Gomez said on Monday’s episode of the “Smartless” podcast.

“The older I get the more I’m kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on,” she continued, adding that her career as an actor is what she’d ideally like to focus on.

From an early age, Gomez said she had her sights set on being “a serious actress.” Her music career began only because Disney approached her to create an album while she was starring on the Disney Channel sitcom “Wizards of Waverly Place” in the late 2000s.

“I thought it would be fun and I thought more than anything it would be a hobby that I really enjoyed,” she said. “I wanted to be an actress. I never really intended on being a singer full time but apparently that hobby turned into something else.”

Gomez has released three studio albums since 2013, with hits that collectively include “Come & Get It,” “Same Old Love” and “Lose You to Love Me.” She earned her first of two Grammy nods for best Latin pop album in 2022 for her Spanish-language EP “Revelación.” Late last year, she released her latest single, “Single Soon.”

An early teen icon thanks to “Wizards,” Gomez also currently stars in the critically acclaimed Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin, and has appeared in various movies such as “Spring Breakers” and “A Rainy Day in New York.”

Toggling between her music and acting careers has taken its toll on Gomez, she said on Monday’s podcast episode, in part due to her mental health struggles – a topic she spoke openly about in her 2022 docuseries “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.”

While she acknowledged there’s nothing forcing her to choose between music and acting either way, she admitted a choice may be looming in the future.

“I’m going to want to chill because I’m tired,” she said.

In addition to her pursuits in music and acting, Gomez founded her cosmetics company Rare Beauty in 2020, which she called “the biggest gift” on the podcast.

“I launched it during Covid and it just took off and I couldn’t be more thankful,” she added. “I’m really proud.”