CNN —

Ian Ziering has shared a statement about an altercation he had with a group of bikers in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself,” Zierling wrote in a statement shared on Instagram on Monday night.

A video obtained and published by TMZ appears to show Ziering near a parked car in a confrontation and physical altercation with a group of individuals who were riding small motor bikes on Hollywood Boulevard.

It’s unclear what happened prior to the video.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department told CNN they are investigating a report of battery which lists Ziering as the victim in an incident involving minibikes.

Ziering’s daughter was with him at the time on Sunday.

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” Ziering’s post continued. “It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital.”

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg contributed to this story.