Tesla reported record quarterly sales in the final three months of last year, but it wasn’t enough for it to hang onto its title as the world’s largest maker of electric vehicles. The company reported global sales of 484,507 vehicles in the fourth quarter, a bit better than expected and up nearly 20% from what it sold in the same period of 2022. It was less than the 526,409 EVs sold by Chinese automaker BYD, but Tesla stayed ahead of BYD in total full-year sales. Shares of Tesla were little changed in premarket trading immediately following the report. This is a developing story. It will be updated.